Pas. Mensa Otabil Breaks Silence on Capital Bank Takeover – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Pas. Mensa Otabil Breaks Silence on Capital Bank Takeover
Peace FM Online
The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has reacted to the takeover of Capital Bank by the GCB bank limited. A statement issued by the central bank on Monday, 14 August 2017 said: “The Bank of Ghana has approved a …
'Some people feel up, when you go down' – Otabil weighs into Capital bank collapse
People insulted me after bank collapse – Otabil
Mensah Otabil admits to "terrible" week after collapse of Capital Bank
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!