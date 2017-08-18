Sometimes life puts you through trials and tribulations, not to bring you down but to make you stronger – Dammy Kranes tweets

Dammy Krane who was arrested and charged to court in June for grand theft auto and credit card forgery has been discharged and the case against him closed. Now a free and happy man, Dammy Krane has taken to twitter to thank his fans and friends who stood by him and promised new music soon …

The post Sometimes life puts you through trials and tribulations, not to bring you down but to make you stronger – Dammy Kranes tweets appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

