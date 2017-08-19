Sophia Momodu is ‘Shook’ After Imade Disrespected Her Aunt: ‘She’s Just Like Me!’ – The Olisa Blogazine
|
The Olisa Blogazine
|
Sophia Momodu is 'Shook' After Imade Disrespected Her Aunt: 'She's Just Like Me!'
The Olisa Blogazine
Writing on her Snapachat last night, the vlogger revealed the new character traits the toddler is displaying, which she never expected but grudgingly admitted is exactly the kind of person she, Sophia, is. “I just watched my daughter ignore her aunty …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!