Sossion: Why I turned down ODM nomination – The Standard

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Sossion: Why I turned down ODM nomination
The Standard
Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Wilson Sossion has said he turned down nomination to the National Assembly by the Orange Democratic Movement to concentrate on steering labour movements he chairs. Sossion said on Friday that he …
ODM didn't force me out for Rutto, I'm not 'superman', says SossionThe Star, Kenya

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

