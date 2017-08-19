South Africa has strict regulative regime to control domestic trade in rhino horns: minister – Coastweek
|
The Nation
|
South Africa has strict regulative regime to control domestic trade in rhino horns: minister
Coastweek
CAPE TOWN South Africa (Xinhua) — The South African government on Thursday denied allegations that the country does not have systems in place to ensure that any prospective domestic sale of rhino horns takes place in a strictly regulated manner.
Case on rhino horn auction set to be heard tomorrow
S Africa opposes online rhino horn auction
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!