South Africa: SA Pledges R8 Million for Sierra Leone – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Aug 25, 2017


The African Exponent

South Africa: SA Pledges R8 Million for Sierra Leone
AllAfrica.com
South Africa has pledged R8 million to assist Sierra Leone following deadly mudslides, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said on Wednesday. "We are announcing an initial financial contribution of R8 million for …
