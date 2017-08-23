South African Lawyers to Seek Court Permission to Sue Grace Mugabe – VOA Zimbabwe
VOA Zimbabwe
South African Lawyers to Seek Court Permission to Sue Grace Mugabe
VOA Zimbabwe
Afriforum is set to file papers in court seeking permission to sue Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe, who allegedly assaulted South African model, Gabriella Engels, said to have been found socializing with her children Robert Junior and Chatunga at a …
