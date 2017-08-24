Pages Navigation Menu

South African model challenges Grace Mugabe’s immunity over assault allegation

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in South Africa, World | 0 comments

South African model Gabriella Engels, filed court papers challenging the Zimbabwean government’s decision to grant First Lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity, advocacy group Afriforum said. Engels accused the first lady of whipping her with an electric extension cable a week ago as she waited with two friends in a luxury hotel suite to meet one…

