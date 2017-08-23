South Africa’s first online rhino horn auction sparks anger – Channel NewsAsia
Channel NewsAsia
South Africa's first online rhino horn auction sparks anger
Channel NewsAsia
The owner of the world's largest rhino farm says his technique of dehorning the animals under sedation is humane and discourages poachers. (AFP/MUJAHID SAFODIEN). 24 Aug 2017 12:22AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2017 12:25AM ) …
SA rhino baron's online horn auction gets under way
First Ever Legal Rhino Horn Auction in South Africa Has Just Begun to the Dismay of Conservationists
South Africa debuts rhino horn auction
