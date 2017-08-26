SOuth-EAST: Entertainment ‘Our Shared Music Interest Has Kept Us Going’

My Story

South-East Entertainment is a combination of the two regions the crew members belong to. They are Chyzzi, representing the South, while Mista-Rage and their Manager, Dozie, represent the eastern region. In this chat with Tosin Clegg, they talk about their music

Tell us about your group?

My name is Harrison Chimzi Anokwuru known as Chizzi. My label mate’s name is Ede Chikezie Victor, stage name is Mista Rage from Enugu state, but was born and raised in Lagos.

How did you start the record label?

The three of us, I mean, Chyzzi, my manager and I have been friends for a while before Chyzzi and I discovered our shared interest for music. We decided to come together and work as a team. With this the three of us decided to start the label. Our main goal is to get our music heard in every corner of the world and to also widen the horizon which the Nigerian music has laid already in the international market.

What kind of music do you do and what’s new out there from your stable?

Mista Rage is a rapper with a bit more of hip hop orientation and he’s learning to mix it also with a blend of Afro. Chyzzi’s sound is a fusion of afro beats and urban trap genre of music.

What should we expect from you guys in a few weeks?

We are going to be dropping individual singles before the summer is over. Everyone should just stay glued as we are sure to thrill everyone with our next materials.