South East Gov. Forum felicitate with President Buhari on return from UK

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The South East Governors Forum has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom. Chairman of the Forum and Ebonyi Governor, Chief David Umahi on behalf of the forum, thanked God for granting the president, a divine healing. Umahi, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary,…

The post South East Gov. Forum felicitate with President Buhari on return from UK appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

