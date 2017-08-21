South-East solidly behind Buhari, say Enugu supporters in welcome rally

A rally heralding the home-coming of President Muhammadu Buhari after a medical vacation in London left human and vehicular movement in Enugu metropolis in standstill for over four hours on Monday.

The rally organised by Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Enugu State Chapter, saw hundreds of Nigerians holding various placards with inscriptions such as “Welcome Baba’’ and “APC is Marching Forward’’.

Other inscriptions are: “South-East is solidly behind PMB’’; “We Continue to Pray for Mr President’s Success, Baba is Back to Continue His Good Works, and Is PMB or Never’’.

Chief Anike Nwoga, Chairman of BSO in Enugu State told journalists that the rally was meant to show gratitude to God for bringing Buhari back after his medical vacation.

The organisation, Nwaoga said, was urging Mr. President to continue his good works of fixing the country’s physical and social infrastructure.

“To this end, we implore you (Buhari) to appeal to the National Assembly to immediately approve the $29.9 billion foreign loans and more to get Nigeria out of recession and back to work.

“We are making this request because it is better to harvest your uncommon acceptability by the international community to secure more loans.

“There is no doubt that the international community admires your integrity quotient.

“More loans will not only exit us from recession, but will enable you to add more mega-watts of electricity, reverse the archaic idea of revamping the old gauge rail lines, instead of modern standard gauge, and expansion of the Kebbi/Lagos States Rice revolution in other states according to their comparative crop advantage,’’ he said.

According to him, Mr. President, you can imagine millions you will put to work, if additional $20 billion loan is added.

“The coastal, the Lagos-Kano, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri modern standard rail lines, Mambilla Hydro-power plant, Enugu Coal to Power, East-West, 2nd Niger Bridge, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Enugu-Onitsha and other federal roads and the most importantly agrarian revolution take-off,’’ he said.

He also requested Mr. President to fill all outstanding federal boards and other appointments; adding that both the Holy Bible and the Holy Koran prescribe that those who work in the vineyard should eat from the vineyard.

“This is the best way to reinforce hope of the citizens, cement the national consensus that its better to live together than to live apart,’’ he added.

The welcome rally train passed through Bisilla Road, Chime Avenue and Enugu-Abakaliki Road.

Among the APC Chieftains that led the rally are Chief Osita Okechukwu, Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON); a leader of APC South-East, Chief Emma Enukwu; Dr. Okey Ezea; the Secretary of BOS, Enugu Chapter, Mr. Godwin Onwusi among others.

