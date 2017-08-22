South East States Fail To Access UBEC Fund – Executive Secretary – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
South East States Fail To Access UBEC Fund – Executive Secretary
Leadership Newspapers
The executive secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Boboyyi has lamented that despite the poor funding of education sector, many states are unable to access the Universal Basic Education Commission's intervention fund, with …
FG earmarks N3b for rehabilitation of classrooms destroyed by Boko Haram
Recession: States abandon N37bn UBEC funds
UBEC to repair N'East schools with N3bn
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!