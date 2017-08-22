South East States Fail To Access UBEC Fund – Executive Secretary

By Henry Tyohemba, Abuja

The executive secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Boboyyi has lamented that despite the poor funding of education sector, many states are unable to access the Universal Basic Education Commission’s intervention fund, with South-East and South-South states most affected.

Boboyyi said this during an interactive section with journalists in his office in Abuja yesterday.

While saying that it is worrisome from 2013 till date, there are still outstanding funds, he said in the South-West zone, there is a lot of problems as the outstanding amount reach over N9billion in 2015 and over N1billion in 2016.

According to him, in the south-east zone, there are also problems.

Enugu from 2013, Ebonyi 2014 and Abia have not accessed their funds despite demand for them to do so. This is just as he urged other states yet to access their funds to try and do so.

He also raised the alarm over the federal government’s pushing for the reduction of counterpart funding saying that if it is reduced, the states will suffer it more.

“If you take the entire amount that is budgeted for UBEC and want to do one thing, may be infrastructure, it may take you more than five years or so to be able to constitute 10 per cent of the needs of the states.”

The UBEC boss further stressed the need for strategic plan of the basic education, saying that strategic plan can be responsive to the needs of education sector.

“There is need for us to plan and have a very precise idea of those strategic areas that will help us tackle and build the kind of foundation we need.

“I am also very happy to say that by the end of September, we are going to have a national basic education sector plan that can move the basic education sector forward,” he added.

The post South East States Fail To Access UBEC Fund – Executive Secretary appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

