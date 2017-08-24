South-south, South-east governors to meet in Rivers

Governors from the South-south/South-east geo-political zones will meet on August 27, 2017 at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers State at 7p.m. Interim Chairman of the South-south/South-east Governors’ Forum and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, made the announcement yesterday. Emmanuel, in a statement, said the meeting would provide another avenue for deliberation between […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

