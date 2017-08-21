South Sudan threatens suspension of UN air operations

Pages Navigation Menu

South Sudan has threatened to stop all planes operated by the UN peacekeeping mission from air operations, following a dispute over security clearance. Government spokesman Michael Makuei said that the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has failed to follow a government directive introduced in 2016 that requires organisations to get flight clearance 72 hours before travel. Makuei said that the UN mission over the weekend operated flights without notifying the government, as such they have suspended cooperation with the mission until the matter is solved.

