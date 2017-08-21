Pages Navigation Menu

South-west will continue to support Buhari – Support groups

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Politics

The South-West National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) says it will continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Its Coordinator, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, expressed gratitude to Nigerians for the fervent prayers and solidarity showered on President Buhari during his medical vacation.

He issued a statement in Abuja on Monday to welcome the President back to the country after his medical vacation in London.

Boroffice expressed optimism that the President would continue to lead the country along the path of “purposeful leadership and economic revival.”

”The euphoria, enthusiasm and widespread jubilation that heralded the arrival of Mr President from the nooks and crannies of Nigeria represent a spontaneous testimony that the support base of Mr President has expanded across zones.

”Also, his popularity has risen higher and his acceptability rating has soared higher.

”The NCBSG is particularly delighted that at every opportunity, Mr President has shown Nigerians that he is as much a trusted democrat as he is a firm believer in the rule of law.

”With the transfer of presidential powers to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in accordance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Mr President has further enriched his democratic credentials.

”In the light of the above, we likewise, salute the leadership acumen of the vice president and commend his outstanding efforts which addressed secessionist agitations in the absence of Mr President,” he said.

Boroffice assured Nigerians that President Buhari would continue to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Boroffice also assured that the President would take decisive and key actions to enhance and energise governance in the country in the days ahead. (NAN)

