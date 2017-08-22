Southampton Complete Signing Of Wesley Hoedt From Lazio

Southampton have announced the signing of Dutch international centre-back Wesley Hoedt on a five-year contract from Lazio.

Wesley Hoedt, who began his career at AZ Alkmaar in his home country, moved to Lazio in 2015 and made his senior international debut earlier this year. becoming a regular fixture in the Netherlands squad.

Defender Wesley Hoedt says he is pleased to have joined Southampton, commenting in a club statement: “I’m really happy to be here. I think Southampton is a really big club, so it’s a good next step for me to come here and to play in the Premier League and try to help the best I can.”

Southampton vice chairman Les Reed believes that 23-year-old Wesley Hoedt can develop even more at St Mary’s and there is a mention for international team-mate Virgil Van Dijk in the process. A hint of his future perhaps?…

“Wesley is one of the most promising young defenders in Europe and represents a significant addition to our squad,” he said in a club statement.

“We believe he has all the qualities to play a big part in our future, and we have worked hard to bring him to Southampton, with a number of other high-profile clubs interested in him.

“Wesley has proven his talent through his performances for Lazio, as well as the Netherlands, and we believe he can develop even further here at Southampton, alongside his international teammate Virgil van Dijk, as well as the likes of Jack Stephens, Maya Yoshida, Jan Bednarek and Florin Gardos.

“With Wesley joining those players, we believe we have the right amount of quality, depth and flexibility at centre-back to help us achieve our aims this season.”

