Southern leaders to Buhari: Your claim that Nigeria’s unity is settled not tenable – The Punch

Southern leaders to Buhari: Your claim that Nigeria's unity is settled not tenable
The Southern Leaders Forum on Wednesday in Lagos faulted President Muhammadu Buhari's statement that issues of national discourse should be taken to the National Assembly and the National Council of State. Buhari made the statement among others …
