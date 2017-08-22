Spain terror cell: what we know about its members – SBS
|
SBS
|
Spain terror cell: what we know about its members
SBS
The four remaining suspected members of a 12-member cell that carried out deadly twin attacks in Spain were charged on Tuesday with terror offences. Here is what we know about the men. Source: AFP. 1 HOUR AGO …
Barcelona terror: judge grills Islamic State cell suspects
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!