Cristiano Ronaldo brands five-game ban ‘incomprehensible’ after authorities reject latest appeal – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Cristiano Ronaldo brands five-game ban 'incomprehensible' after authorities reject latest appeal
Telegraph.co.uk
Cristiano Ronaldo has lashed out at "one more incomprehensible decision" amid reports his five-match ban for shoving a referee was upheld by the Spanish Disciplinary Committee for Sports (TED). Ronaldo had already seen an appeal to the Spanish …
Ronaldo cries injustice as last appeal rejected
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to 'incomprehensible' upholding of five-match ban
Spain tribunal rejects fresh appeal of Cristiano Ronaldo's five-game ban
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!