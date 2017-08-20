Pages Navigation Menu

Spotify pulls Hate Music and Nazi Bands from its Platform

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Streaming service Spotify has begun removing music containing hate speech and bands promoting white supremacy from its platform. This development came after Digital Music News posted a story headlined “I Just Found 27 White Supremacist Hate bands On Spotify,” Billboard reports. The streaming giant released a statement concerning the removal, saying: Spotify takes immediate action to […]

