Spotify pulls Hate Music and Nazi Bands from its Platform

Streaming service Spotify has begun removing music containing hate speech and bands promoting white supremacy from its platform. This development came after Digital Music News posted a story headlined “I Just Found 27 White Supremacist Hate bands On Spotify,” Billboard reports. The streaming giant released a statement concerning the removal, saying: Spotify takes immediate action to […]

