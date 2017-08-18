Spurs pay club record fee for Sanchez!

London, United Kingdom | AFP |Colombian international defender Davinson Sanchez became Tottenham Hotspur’s first signing of the close season on Friday when they paid a reported club record £42million (46m euros, $54m) to Dutch side Ajax.

The 21-year-old, who was a pivotal member of the side that reached the Europa League final only to lose to Manchester United, signed a six-year contract with last season’s Premier League runners-up.

His deal is dependent on him passing a medical and securing a work permit.

“We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with AFC Ajax for the transfer of Davinson Sanchez subject to a medical and work permit,” the club said in a statement on its website.

Sanchez, capped twice by the senior side since making his debut last year, said the move would allow him to develop as a player.

“I would like to thank the coach, management, players and fans of Ajax,” he told the Tottenham website.

“It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career. I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur.

“I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there.”

