Spurs rubber stamp Sanchez swoop – SuperSport

Posted on Aug 23, 2017


Spurs rubber stamp Sanchez swoop
Tottenham finalised their signing of Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez for a reported club record £42 million on Wednesday. Sanchez's move to the Premier League club was originally announced last Friday and Tottenham have now rubber-stamped the …

