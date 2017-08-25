Sri Lanka president sacks justice minister

SRI LANKA’S justice minister was sacked on Wednesday after criticising the government’s decision to sell a majority stake in a newly built deep sea port to a state-owned Chinese company. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe was removed by President Maithripala Sirisena at the request of his own party – the United National Party led by Prime Minister, Ranil […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

