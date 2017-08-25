Pages Navigation Menu

Sri Lanka president sacks justice minister

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

SRI LANKA’S justice minister was sacked on Wednesday after criticising the government’s decision to sell a majority stake in a newly built deep sea port to a state-owned Chinese company. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe was removed by President Maithripala Sirisena at the request of his own party – the United National Party led by Prime Minister, Ranil […]

