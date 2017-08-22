SSANU, NASU, NAT meet on nationwide strike tomorrow

Three major non-academic staff unions will decide tomorrow whether to join the strike by university lecturers.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, according to online portal, Premium Times, will meet with the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU, and the Non-Academic Technicians, NAT, in Abuja to decide on whether to join the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Abdulsubur Salaam, the National Public Relations Officer of SSANU, said during an interview weekend, that the associations have been “pushed to the wall” by the federal government.

He said: “The federal government has been discussing with the academics but we have been reaching out to them before now and they have refused to heed our call.

“The issue of staff school that is being negotiated and we are not carried along was agreed on by the four unions in Nigerian varsities; our earned allowances have not been paid too and branches are really heaping pressure on us, especially on the staff school issue.”

“So full blown strike may be inevitable as at now. However, we would take that meeting on Wednesday and make a decision on this there.”

ASUU had embarked on a nationwide strike last Monday over demands for improved funding of universities and welfare of lecturers.

A meeting between the union and the federal government last Thursday, ended in deadlock .

But an optimistic Adamu Adamu, the Education Minister, said the strike could be called off within one week.

The post SSANU, NASU, NAT meet on nationwide strike tomorrow appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

