SSS 3 student emerges winner of N1m essay writing competition in Bayelsa – Vanguard

SSS 3 student emerges winner of N1m essay writing competition in Bayelsa
KAIAMA —MASTER Martin Franklin (Jnr) of Ijaw National Academy has emerged winner of the maiden Bayelsa Essay Writing Competition, carting away the star prize of N1 million, while Sweet-Owei Blessed Tari of Tare Pet Montessori School came second …
