Stakeholders differ over N300m rebranding project – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 21, 2017


Stakeholders differ over N300m rebranding project
THE Insurers Committee has differed on how to carry out its much-publicised N300 million insurance industry rebranding project. The group with umbrella bodies, Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA), Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) …
