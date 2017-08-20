Pages Navigation Menu

Trevor Manuel sings Kathrada’s praises during memorial site opening – News24

Trevor Manuel sings Kathrada's praises during memorial site opening
Johannesburg – A poignant site of remembrance in honour of anti-apartheid icon Ahmed Kathrada has been opened at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. The site – which is a cement square filled in the middle with succulent plants and with six symbolic …
Manuel: All is not well in the ANCJacaranda FM
Stalwarts urge ANC supporters to fight for values that Kathrada stood forTimes LIVE
Ahmed Kathrada Site of Remembrance to be opened on SundaySouth African Broadcasting Corporation

