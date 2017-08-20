Trevor Manuel sings Kathrada’s praises during memorial site opening – News24
News24
Trevor Manuel sings Kathrada's praises during memorial site opening
News24
Johannesburg – A poignant site of remembrance in honour of anti-apartheid icon Ahmed Kathrada has been opened at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. The site – which is a cement square filled in the middle with succulent plants and with six symbolic …
