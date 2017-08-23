Stanel Group Boss, Stanley Uzochukwu Hosts Naval War College Commandant, Entourage In Awka

By David Abakpa

Chairman of Stanel Group, Mr Stanley Uzochukwu on Tuesday hosted Nigerian Naval War College Commandant, Rear Admiral TC Udofia and his entourage at Stanel World in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Admiral Udofia and his team earlier paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano before stopping over at Stanel World where they were hosted by its Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Uzochukwu.

The Naval War College Boss disclosed that Anambra remains the safest state in Nigeria.

The Commandant who was impressed by the state of art facility in the ultra modern luxury centre presented an Award to the Philanthropist, Uzochukwu for his giant strides in developing the state and most importantly for taking off the street over 800 unemployed youths who are currently engaged in various positions in the luxury centre.

“We are here to see for ourselves the most talked-about luxury brand in the Eastern part of Nigeria and indeed, we have confirmed that all we read and heard are nothing but the truth.

“You have, of course, contributed immensely to making Anambra the safest state not only in the East but in Nigeria as a Nation. These hundreds of youths you have gainfully engaged in this facility from off the street would possibly have no option than to indulge in one crime or the other.

“For your contributions in the areas of security, infrastructural and human development and, above all, employment to Nigerian teaming youths, on behalf of Course 1/2017 Naval War College, I present to you this Award in recognition of your giant strides.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Stanel Group, Mr Stanley Uzochukwu, expressed delight for the sideline visit by the Commandant and the Award presented to him in recognition of his contributions to Nation building.

Uzochukwu also thanked the Commandant for the security the management and staff of Stanel World enjoy in Awka, stressing that the 24/7 services the luxury brand provides in the state is not without the cooperation of the Nigerian Navy.

“I feel delighted and humbled by your visit. You are highly welcome by all of us at Stanel World.

“Permit me also to use this opportunity to appreciate the effort of the Nigerian Naval personnel in Awka for making this place safe for us to run our 24/7 services. Your men here are really wonderful.

“I wish to also say thank you for the Award. I feel honored.”

