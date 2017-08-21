Pages Navigation Menu

Stanford Empowers Youth and Entrepreneurs In Southern Africa Through Educational Opportunities

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Education, South Africa | 0 comments

Stanford Graduate School of Business (Stanford GSB) today announced a USD $3 million, three-year partnership with De Beers Group to empower young, budding entrepreneurs and owners of established businesses in Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa through two new educational programs launching in 2018. Stanford is expanding two of its successful programs to Southern Africa: the…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

