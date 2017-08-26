Pages Navigation Menu

Stanley Williams Launches ‘Royalty Records’ in Nigeria 

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Life Style

Stanley Williams, the CEO and Founder of Royalty Records is an established entrepreneur and philanthropist with a passion for timeless music who has just unveiled Royalty Records; a subsidiary of Monarch Empire – an international entertainment company.

Prince Williams, as he is fondly called, was born in Hammersmith, one of London’s most prestigious boroughs into a family of musically-influenced people.

This dedicated, ambitious and hardworking Titan is now expanding his already established empire, by venturing into the entertainment sector. Music is not only a passion but also an Art which he has a natural talent and flare for, and promises to bring a fresh breadth of air in the industry.

At the moment, Royaly Records is home to super talented acts like C-Prince, B-tone and Hi life singer, Sunny Bobo.

Away from music and entertainment, Prince Stanley Williams also doubles as the chairman of Monarch Group and Philwils Development Corp.

He was a co-founder of Settled Peace charity international which has been conducting charity outreach since 2003. His company, Monarch Promotions is also heavily involved in sports management and promotion.

