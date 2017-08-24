StarTimes to Train 1,300 Staff in 34 States

Emma Okonji

In a bid to foster professionalism and position its people to compete effectively with their counterparts globally, pay TV company, StarTimes Nigeria has introduced a new policy that covers 75 per cent of the cost, to encourage all staff seek professional development locally or internationally.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Mr. Tunde Aina.

The statement read in part: “Capacity building for staff must be top priority for any responsible organisation. We pride ourselves as one, with the interest of our entire workforce at heart hence the need to continually roll out friendly policies that seek to develop our people.

We currently live in a fast paced world and to ensure that our people are up to date with international developments and practices, a constant training and re-training is necessary. This new policy will ensure that any staff, who wishes to study for personal or professional development gets to do so without hindrance by the expenses.

StarTimes will bear 75 per cent of the total cost of training, leaving just 25 per cent to be covered by the staff. This policy is open to all staff, irrespective of grade, level or contract type and was the first policy introduced when the new CEO, Justin Zhang, a visionary leader who believes in the people took office earlier this year

StarTimes currently provides direct employment to more than 1,300 staff and indirect jobs to over 3,000 Nigerians through dealer partners across 34 states in the country, making the company a major employer of labour in Nigeria in its over seven years of operations.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

