Steer clear our farmlands – Southwest young farmers warn Fulani herdsmen

Some young farmers in the South-West geo-political zone have warned Fulani herdsmen against further incursion into their farmlands in the region. They, however, pleaded with the government at all levels to find ways of protecting their farmlands and produce from incessant incursion of herdsmen in a bid to address the situation. A leader of one […]

Steer clear our farmlands – Southwest young farmers warn Fulani herdsmen

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

