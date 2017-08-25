Sterling heads for fourth weekly decline in a row against euro – Irish Times
|
Irish Times
|
Sterling heads for fourth weekly decline in a row against euro
Irish Times
The pound headed for its fourth consecutive weekly decline against the euro as concerns over Brexit negotiations and tepid economic data weighed on the UK currency. Sterling touched its lowest level versus the euro since October on August 23rd.
At UK airports one British pound buys less than one euro
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!