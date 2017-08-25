Pages Navigation Menu

Sterling heads for fourth weekly decline in a row against euro – Irish Times

Posted on Aug 25, 2017


Sterling heads for fourth weekly decline in a row against euro
The pound headed for its fourth consecutive weekly decline against the euro as concerns over Brexit negotiations and tepid economic data weighed on the UK currency. Sterling touched its lowest level versus the euro since October on August 23rd.
