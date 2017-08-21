Sterling rescue act spares 10-man Man City – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Sterling rescue act spares 10-man Man City
Vanguard
Raheem Sterling came on to score an 82nd-minute equaliser as 10-man Manchester City rescued a 1-1 draw against Everton in their opening Premier League home game on Monday. Wayne Rooney put Everton ahead with his 200th Premier League goal …
Manchester City 1-1 Everton
