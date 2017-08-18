Pages Navigation Menu

Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist fired

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon, is the latest top official under President Donald Trump to leave his post. Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, confirmed Bannon’s sack on Friday. His exit follows a review of his position by White House Chief of Staff, John Kelly. Bannon, a right-wing nationalist and former head of Breitbart.com, helped […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

