Stock Market report for week ended 18th August, 2017

A total turnover of 1.394 billion shares worth N25.037 billion in 23,133 deals were traded during the week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.518 billion shares valued at N28.868 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,053 deals. The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led […]

Stock Market report for week ended 18th August, 2017

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

