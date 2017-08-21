Pages Navigation Menu

Stop hate speeches, blame games – Ooni urges Nigerian youths

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

‎The Ooni of Ife‎, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has charged Nigerian youths to refrain from hate speeches. Ogunwusi gave the charge at an event in his palace to declare the 2017 Youths Empowerment Summit open. He described youths as the mirror of the nation, saying hate speeches and blame games would only […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

