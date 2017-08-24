Stray bullet kills man scrambling for loot left behind by robbers

One person was feared dead yesterday following a daylight robbery by suspected armed robbers along Wellington Bassey Way in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Eyewitness told The Guardian that the robbers had trailed a Toyota Camry car with Akwa Ibom State plate number AK705 C01, whom they suspected to have made some withdrawal in one of the second generation banks along the road, name withheld.

It was gathered that being a busy road leading to the state government house, several other passers-by sustained bullet wounds as police engaged the armed robbers in a gun duel along the Wellington Bassey Way.

The driver and the lady occupant of the car alleged to be one of the secretaries in deputy governor’s office was said to have gone to the bank to withdraw some undisclosed amount for urgent transaction but was trailed to a few meters to the Government House where the robbers ambushed the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses account also told The Guardian that at Paul Bassey Street by Brooks Street, residents of the area were also seen picking some of the money that had fallen from the robbers’ vehicle during a crossfire.

They said the robbers were making frantic efforts to load the money into another vehicle when the tyres of their vehicle was shot by the police. One of the robbers was said to have wielded two AK47 rifles, shooting at every direction to scare away road users.

“As the driver was going through Paul Bassey Street, he noticed that some people were chasing him. As he tried to link Brooks Street, the vehicle crashed into an oncoming Toyota Camry car that was going along the street, it was then the robbers blocked access to the government vehicle conveying the money.

“It was at this instance that the robbers seized the vehicle, opened fire from all directions, and shattered the boot of the vehicle and doors to get access into the vehicle and pick up the money that was loaded in a Ghana-Must-Go bag.

“As they were moving the money into another vehicle, some residents scrambled over the fallen cash when a man was allegedly hit by stray bullet along Barracks Road for also picking the money that dropped on the floor,” he said.

According to another report, the unidentified victim was killed and several others injured when the police allegedly opened fire on people scrambling for the money scattered in the streets that was left behind after the armed robbers had fled the scene.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, said he has been briefed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the ‘A’ Division Wellington Bassey Way Uyo but would report back with more information when fully brief. This was still awaited as at the time of filing this report.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News.

