Stunning Video Of #SolarEclipse2017 Taken Mid-Flight (And A Few Other Gems)

It may have been a little overhyped, with Americans basically frothing at the mouth ahead of yesterday’s total solar eclipse, but it was rather spectacular.

NASA had the best live feed of all, their insight made better by a series of live gaffes and awkward silences, and at one stage there were more than 750 000 people following on YouTube.

Perhaps the most epic footage was snapped mid-flight,

Gosh darn-it, that was grand.

Oregon was the first US state to experience the total eclipse, and here’s an interesting look at how the city of Salem was plunged into darkness at around midday:

I tell you who doesn’t think the eclipse was all that fine – Shepard Smith and his friends over at Fox News:

Stupid ass once in a lifetime natural phenomenon. Now they can get back to talking about the important stuff, like how slavery was actually a good thing.

In order to gain a little perspective I would suggest that Shepard have a chat with weatherman Tom Skilling, who was quite literally reduced to tears by what he was witnessing:

TEARS OF JOY: Tom Skilling got a little emotional during his cover of the eclipse. We feel you, Tom. @Skilling #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/T18DvLw1SG — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 21, 2017

And to finish, because 2017 loves to get all meta, here’s Bonnie Tyler singing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ on a cruise ship during the eclipse:

