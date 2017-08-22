Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stunning Video Of #SolarEclipse2017 Taken Mid-Flight (And A Few Other Gems)

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

[imagesource:here]

It may have been a little overhyped, with Americans basically frothing at the mouth ahead of yesterday’s total solar eclipse, but it was rather spectacular.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

NASA had the best live feed of all, their insight made better by a series of live gaffes and awkward silences, and at one stage there were more than 750 000 people following on YouTube.

Perhaps the most epic footage was snapped mid-flight,

Gosh darn-it, that was grand.

Oregon was the first US state to experience the total eclipse, and here’s an interesting look at how the city of Salem was plunged into darkness at around midday:

I tell you who doesn’t think the eclipse was all that fine – Shepard Smith and his friends over at Fox News:

Stupid ass once in a lifetime natural phenomenon. Now they can get back to talking about the important stuff, like how slavery was actually a good thing.

In order to gain a little perspective I would suggest that Shepard have a chat with weatherman Tom Skilling, who was quite literally reduced to tears by what he was witnessing:

And to finish, because 2017 loves to get all meta, here’s Bonnie Tyler singing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ on a cruise ship during the eclipse:

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.