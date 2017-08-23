Nigeria, China Move To Check Fake Products Importation – The Tide
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigeria, China Move To Check Fake Products Importation
The Tide
The China Chamber of Commerce Nigeria (CCCN) last Monday, said that China and Nigeria had put in place measures to address importation of substandard products to Nigeria. The President of CCCN, Mr Ye Shuijin, said this while talking with newsmen in …
Substandard products in Nigeria not from China – Chamber
Nigeria, China to tackle low quality products import
Nigeria, China Partner to Checkmate Importation of Substandard Products
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!