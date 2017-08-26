Success close to Hull move

Isaac Success is closing in on a loan move away from Vicarage Road, with Hull City the likely destination of the Nigerian.

The 21-year-old has failed to establish himself in the Hornets starting line up since arriving from Granada last summer, only offering fleeting glimpses of his talent.

He now looks set to spend the campaign with the recently relegated Tigers, with Hull boss Leonid Slutsky admitting he was on a list of players the club are interested in.

“Maybe we will have information today on a striker. We are very close to signing a striker and we do have an agreement,” he said.

“It is an important position and when you lose the best striker it is difficult to replace. Success, [Ahmed] Musa and others are good players on our list.”

Success has had little joy under both Marco Silva and former Watford boss Walter Mazzarri and has played just 45 minutes this term, coming on as a half-time sub in the Carabao Cup loss to Bristol City.

