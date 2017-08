Sultan declares September 1 as Sallah

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared September 1, 2017, as Eid-el-Kabir day. Abubakar, who is the Chairman, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, made the declaration, following the sighting of the new moon of Zulhijja, on Tuesday night. In a statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the […]

Sultan declares September 1 as Sallah

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest