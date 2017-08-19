Sultan directs Muslims to observe new moon from August 22

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Saturday urged Muslims to watch out for the new moon of Dhulhajj1438AH from Tuesday, August 22. The Sultan gave the directive in a statement by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto. “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Tuesday, August […]

