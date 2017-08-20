Sunday hails Eunisell’s support for Rivers United

Rivers United captain, Rotimi Sunday, has applauded the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor, Eunisell Group for its commitment to the club.

Sunday made the assertion following their 3-1 away victory over Remo Stars, in Sagamu, which was watched by Eunisell Group Managing Director, Mr. Chika Ikenga.

“Firstly, Rivers United are proud to have Eunisell Group as sponsor. We were excited that Mr. Ikenga was around for the match.

“He addressed us before the match and his message energized the team. We gave our best and played a good match to the admiration of Mr. Ikenga. Before the match, we assured him of victory and we didn’t disappoint.

“Interestingly, he came to see us in the dressing room again after the match and announced a bonus for our victory. As a group, we cherish his motivational message which will serve as our watchword

henceforth,” Sunday stated.

Goals from Bernard Ovoke, Emeka Ogbugh and Esosa Igbinoba gave the Eunisell sponsored side the advantage before Oche Salefu’s consolatory goal for the hosts.

Sunday’s victory over Remo Stars marked the club’s first road trip victory this term.

Eunisell, a leading global chemical and specialty fluid management company, in Africa, has powered Rivers United since the formation of the club from the merger of Dolphins and Sharks, 2016 as front-of-shirt sponsor.

