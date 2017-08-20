Pages Navigation Menu

Suntai’s family loses another son hours after late Governor’s burial [PHOTO]

Babangida Suntai, the younger brother of the late former Taraba state governor, Danbaba Suntai is dead. He passed away Saturday evening in Abuja, hours after the burial of the late former governor. Babangida had been rushed to the nation’s capital last week for treatment. His brother, Suntai died on June 28 in Orlando, Florida, United […]

