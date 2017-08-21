Surbtc Introduces Ethereum and Bitcoin Trading in Peru

Latin American cryptocurrency exchange, Surbtc has launched ethereum and bitcoin trading catering for the Peruvian cryptocurrency markets. Surbtc now provides cryptocurrency exchange services to the virtual currency markets of Chile, Colombia, and Peru.

Surbtc Will Offer Zero Fee Ethereum and Bitcoin Trading to Peruvian Customers Until September 30th

Latin American cryptocurrency exchange, Surbtc, has launched its ethereum and bitcoin trading in Peru. Surbtc announced the expansion of its operations via an official blog post, and will offer zero fee trading to Peruvian customers until September 30th as an incentive to entice new users to experiment with the platform.

CEO of Surbtc, Guilermo Torrealba discussed the company’s entry into the Peruvian cryptocurrency markets with Criptonoticias, stating that the company “expect[s] at least 10,000 Peruvian [customers in its] first year”, which would comprise a 50% increase of Surbtc’s current total customer base. Despite the optimistic expectations, Torrealba concedes that greater Latin American cryptocurrency adoption will take time and work on the part of advocates for the technology. “[Cryptocurrencies] are the future, but do not take their quick adoption for granted. For this we have to work.”

Approximately 80% of Peru’s Population Is Unbanked or Underbanked

Peruvian bitcoin trading has seen significant growth in 2017, with Peruvian localbitcoins trading establishing record highs for trade volume in recent weeks. Many believe that Peruvian bitcoin adoption has enormous expansive potential – owing to approximately 80% of Peruvian citizens being classified as unbanked or underbanked.

Criptonoticias has speculated that Surbtc’s launch of ethereum and bitcoin trading in Peru may have been motivated by the ease with which the company could adapt to Peruvian regulation – which Torrealba described as closely resembling the legislation of Chile and Colombia, excluding minor “considerations peculiar to the idiosyncrasy of each country”.

Despite the lure of the large Brazilian and Argentinian cryptocurrency markets nearby, Surbtc does not plan to target any additional new markets soon. “We already have enough work on the three markets where we operate. For now we are here“ said Guilermo.

Images courtesy of Shutterstock and SurBTC

