Surpassing 120 cut-off mark for Universities does not Guarantee Admission – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that the 120 cut-off mark set for admission into universities does not guarantee admission. The agency made this known in a series of Tweets on Friday. See below: The agency’s registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede had said it was decided at a meeting with vice-chancellors, rectors, and provosts of higher […]

The post Surpassing 120 cut-off mark for Universities does not Guarantee Admission – JAMB appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

