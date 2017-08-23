Suspect Jonathan Moyo challenges Mnangagwa on poisoning – The Zimbabwe Daily
The Zimbabwe Daily
Suspect Jonathan Moyo challenges Mnangagwa on poisoning
HARARE – Cabinet minister and Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo waded into the saga involving the alleged poisoning of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday; suggesting that police should investigate and establish what caused his …
